The next time you head to the office, double check your chair before you sit down; it might be among the more than 47,000 that are being recalled.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says Leggett & Platt are recalling certain models because bolts and screws can disconnect, causing the seat to detach and leading to a fall hazard.

The recall affects the brands, Hon, Hugg, JSI, Sitmatic, and Via Seating.

The seats were sold at Costco, OfficeMax, Office Depot, Staples and other furniture stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Costco.com, OfficeDepot.com, Staples.com, Walmart.com and other online stores from July 2015 through February 2017.