Early showers, then breezy and comfortable

Good Thursday. Today will be MUCH less eventful with only a few morning showers followed by mostly cloudy skies and a high of 75. We will be a bit breezy. Winds will blow from the west at 10-20 mph. Look for skies to clear out this evening. Overnight we will drop to a pleasant 54.

Friday will be much warmer with mostly sunny skies and a high reaching 85.

Memorial Day weekend will be warm and a bit humid. Highs will reach the upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday we will have considerable cloud cover. While I can't 100% rule out a passing shower, the odds are very small. Sunday a front will stall over Middle Tennessee. Ahead of that front we will have a few showers and thunderstorms drifting through, but most of the rain will be stuck to our west. Late Sunday the front will start moving east, and I think it will be a rainy and stormy Sunday night with those showers and storms lasting through the first half of Memorial Day as the front slowly drifts through. Even with the rain we will manage a high of 83 Memorial Day.

