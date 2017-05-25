TSSAA Spring Fling Wednesday Highlights and Scores from Middle Tennessee

Rain delayed nearly every game on Wednesday but it didn't postpone any Spring Fling Games. All of the scores and highlights are listed below from the Baseball, Softball and Soccer fields.

BASEBALL:

AA: Signal Mtn. 0, Lexington 11 (Elimination Game)

DIIAA: McCallie 2, Brentwood 8

DIIAA: McCallie , Briarcrest (Elimination Game)

SOFTBALL:

A: Meigs Co. 1, Forrest 2

A: Whitwell 9, Jackson Christian 10

AA: Central 1, Dyersburg 0 (Elimination Game)

AAA: Ooltewah 3, Gibbs 7

DIIAA: Baylor 12, St. Benedict 1

SOCCER:

DIIAA: McCallie 1, Christian Brothers 0



