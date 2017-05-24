Storm cleanup begins in Whitfield County

Storm cleanup is underway in North Georgia after storms rumbled through the area. In Whitfield County Wednesday morning's storm caused several trees and power lines to fall.

Earlier, tornado warnings were issued for Whitfield and Murray counties. Strong, gusty winds topped nearly 60 miles per hour and large hail was detected.

Claude Craig is the Director of Whitfield County Emergency Management Agency. He said there were no fatalities and no reported injuries. He credits the community’s preparedness with their county's mass notification system.

Storm cleanup continues in Whitfield County, volunteers were out helping to clear the damage. Earlier in the day, a tree could be seen lying across a house. Within hours, crews were able to remove the debris. “Southern Baptist Chainsaw Crew, that's what they do. They've done an absolutely great job on three or four different houses.”

Downed power lines caused outages throughout the county. “Power was restored to most with power outages in no time, didn't seem like much time at all.”

Craig said neighbors were prepared for this storm. The county has a CodeRED mass notification system. It pushes out critical alerts from public safety officials. “When the weather service issues that warning, in that polygon, if you are in that polygon, that system will notify you of that warning.”

It hasn't been confirmed if a tornado did touch down in Whitfield County. Crews with the National Weather Service will be out later this week to assess the damage. “We will be working with them, and seeing everything, and they will make the determination.”

Craig said it's better to be safe than sorry and people should always be prepared for any type of storm. “When we issue a warning, take heed. A severe thunderstorm can be just as dangerous, or more dangerous than a tornado. If we get a severe thunderstorm warning, just because its ‘awh its nothing it’s just a severe storm’, that's not the way to look at it. Severe thunderstorms can be just as dangerous.”

If you would like information about the Whitfield County’s CodeRED Mass Notification System, click here.