Report: Suicides increase in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A new report shows that suicides in Tennessee are increasing with middle-aged people being most at risk.

The report by the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network shows that suicides increased by nearly 13 percent in 2015, the latest year figures are available.

Three people die on average every day in Tennessee from suicide and it is the third-leading cause of death for young people age 10 to 19.

Those who are middle age, especially white males, tend to be at the most risk, the report says, and Tennesseans aged 45 to 64 years old are more than three times more likely to die by suicide than those aged 10 to 19.

The report shows that firearms are used in roughly two-thirds of the suicides in any given year.

