CBO: GOP health care plan would leave 23 Million uninsured

The Republican health care plan that passed the House earlier this month would leave 23 million more Americans without health insurance over the next decade than the current law and would reduce the deficit by $119 billion, according to an analysis released by the Congressional Budget Office on Wednesday.

The findings are similar to a CBO score of an earlier version of the bill spiked by Republican leaders earlier this year due to lack of support.

House Republicans passed the American Health Care Act three weeks ago without a new analysis from the nonpartisan office, but a CBO analysis of an earlier version of the legislation found the new law would result in leaving 24 million more Americans without health insurance within a decade.

But significant changes were made to the original bill to help push it through the House. Notable among them was a provision that would allow states to opt-out of mandatory coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.

No Democrats voted for the plan to replace the Affordable Care Act, and they slammed their Republican counterparts for voting on the legislation before the analysis was completed.

The plan faces an uncertain future in the Senate, with members on both sides of the aisle warning major changes need to be made to the House version of the legislation before the Senate can vote