'Game of Thrones' Season 7 trailer 'The Great War is here'

By Chris Brantley, Web Producer/Weekend Assignment Manager
The wait is almost over! Season 7 of Game of Thrones is near and could be the best season yet.

Fans have waited for six seasons for characters to come together and fight for the coveted Iron Throne.

It may not all be fun and games with the White Walkers looming from the north. Sir Davos does provide a valid point in the trailer in reference to the White Walkers, "If we don't put aside our enmities we will die. And then it doesn't matter whose skeleton sits on the Iron Throne."

Game of Thrones returns to HBO on Sunday,July 16th.

