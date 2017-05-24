UPDATE: Storms slam the TN Valley

A tree was toppled near mobile home in Dalton. WRCbtv.com photo

UPDATE: A wave of storms bullied their way through the Tennessee Valley Wednesday morning.

Strong, gusty winds that topped nearly 60 mph and large hail were detected, and there were reports of tornadoes touching down near Dawnville.

The National Weather Service determines, based on reviewing radar and evidence left behind if a tornado actually formed and touched down.

They would also determine the wind speeds and give it a rating based on the Enhanced Fujita Tornado Damage Scale (EF).

Storm shelters were opened as a precautionary measure in several counties in advance of the storm.

In Whitfield County, several trees and power lines fell after this morning's storm.

On Pleasant Grove Drive, a large oak tree fell in a neighbor's yard. It was just feet away from her home. The homeowner says she's called her insurance company to file a claim and hopes to have the mess cleaned up tomorrow.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for much of the Channel 3 viewing area until 8:00pm ET.

Emergency management Director Claude Craig asks everyone to stay away from downed trees & power lines! Don't interfere w/ emergency crews. pic.twitter.com/roEbdv2DzK — Natalie Potts (@NatalieWRCB) May 24, 2017

PREVIOUS STORY: The Fannin County Emergency Management Agency reports no damage in their area at this time.

Storm shelters in Bradley Co. are now closed. Officials say the threat of severe weather has passed the area.

Nearly 1,112 people in Georgia without power. The majority of outages in Whitfield County.

Dispatchers in both Whitfield and Murray Counties say there are no currently reports of damage.

In Gordon County, there are reports of trees down on Highway 136, near the northern end of Murray County.

Large tree fell just feet away from this neighbor's home on Pleasant Grove Drive. Everyone is safe. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/GnNYU5ML9L — Cameron Taylor (@CameronWRCB) May 24, 2017

Officials at Bradley County Emergency Management say due to threat of severe weather, storm-ready rooms are now opening.

The Cohutta Police Dept's facebook warns residents to seek shelter; sirens are activated.

Nearly 2,500 people are without power in North Georgia as the storms moved through.

There have also been reports of a tornado touching down in the 2500 block of Cleveland Highway in Dawnville.

Dispatch says trees down on Cleveland Highway at Orchard /Way North of Dawnville Road.

Due to threat of severe weather, Bradley County, GA is now opening storm rooms. @WRCB #Stormtracking pic.twitter.com/7di71iykuM — Lori Mitchell (@LoriMitchellTV) May 24, 2017