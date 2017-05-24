Chattanooga surveying citizens on police chief

CHATTANOOGA (AP) - The city of Chattanooga is asking citizens to fill out an online survey with their thoughts about who should become the next police chief.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports (http://bit.ly/2qgt3AI ) that the survey by the Citizen Safety Coalition asks participants to rank the priorities that a new chief should focus on and what kind of personal qualities they seek in the new top police official.

Citizens can write in questions they want a search committee to ask applicants.

The six-member search committee will recommend three applicants at most to Mayor Andy Berke. The city council will vote on whether to ratify Berke's pick.

Police Chief Fred Fletcher's contract ends July 6. He cited personal reasons on April 7 for his retirement. He arrived three years before from Austin, Texas.

Survey: connect.chattanooga.gov/safe/chief

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.