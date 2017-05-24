UPDATE: TNReady test scores won't arrive in time for report cards

UPDATE: TN Ready test scores will not be ready by the end of the school year.

The Tennessee Department of Education has informed the Hamilton County Department of Education that the results will not arrive in time to be included in report card grades for students.

The test scores were supposed to count as 10% of students’ final grades but this is the last week of school in Hamilton County and report cards go out on Friday.

Channel 3 spoke with Interim Superintendent Dr. Kirk Kelly who says the average grade a student has in class right now will be used as their final grade.

Dr. Kelly says the district could receive results as soon as next week or as late as June 5.

The district plans to distribute copies of scores to students when school resumes in the fall.

The scores will also be available online.

Data collected from the tests will be used for instructional purposes in the classroom, according to Dr. Kelly.

He says he hasn’t heard from a large number of parents who are upset about the delay.

This isn’t the first time there have been issues with TN Ready. Last year, the servers crashed and caused the online test to be a failure.

Channel 3 reached out to the Tennessee Department of Education but a spokesperson was unable to verify how many districts in the state were impacted by the delay.

