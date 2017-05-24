Two popular children's toys recalled

Two types of popular children’s toys are being recalled.

First, 43,000 Easter and Fourth of July themed light-up spinner toys sold by Hobby Lobby nationwide are being recalled.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the battery cover can come off and expose the small-cell batteries, creating a choking hazard.

The CPSC say Hobby Lobby has received one report of a 14-month old child who swallowed a battery.

You can return the light-up spinner to Hobby Lobby for a full refund or store credit.

Hobby Lobby Stores can be reached at 800-326-7931 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.hobbylobby.com and click on the Recall tab for more information.

Second, Dynacraft is recalling about 20,000 “Surge” and “Tonka” battery operated ride-on toys because the acceleration pedal can stick, causing a child to crash or fall.

The CPSC says Dynacraft has received 19 reports of pedals sticking, including seven reports of minor injuries.

You can contact Dynacraft to get a free replacement pedal with installation instructions. You can call Dynacraft at 800-551-0032.