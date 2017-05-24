25,000 infant car seats recalled - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

25,000 infant car seats recalled

By WRCB Staff

Graco Children's Products of Atlanta is recalling certain Graco My Ride 65 convertible child restraints for a possible harness webbing problem. 

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration prompted the recall, saying that the harness webbing could tear and fail. This could pose a danger to children by not adequately restraining them in the event of a crash.

The NHTSA testing narrowed the problem to one batch of sewn webbing in the car seats.

No injuries have been reported.

Graco is manufacturing replacement harness kits. The company will notify product owners that their child seats are being recalled and will provide a new harness, free of charge.

Owners of the affected car seats may contact Graco customer service at 1-800-345-4109.

The affected models are:

  • 1871689
  • 1908152
  • 1813074
  • 1872691
  • 1853478
  • 1877535
  • 1813015
  • 1794334

