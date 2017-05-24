UPDATE: Police searching for suspect in home invasion

UPDATE: The search continues for a man who police say is responsible for an early morning shooting.

Police say Edward Greatheart, 41, is recovering after he was shot on Arlena Circle Wednesday.

The investigation shut a portion of Arlena Circle down for about three hours.

"It's always unsettling," Richard Shelton said.

Just like yellow tape, questions surround what unfolded inside the blue house on the corner of Arlena Circle and Shepherd Road.

"I came down and talked to police and asked them what was going on and he said I can't tell you and I said, it's that bad? And he said, ,well it's not that bad," Shepherd added.

Police say someone went into the home and demanded money from Greatheart with a gun. When Greatheart didn't give the suspect what they wanted, police say they struck and shot him before taking off.

Shelton said he saw someone walking around the home about an hour before everything happened.

"Just acting suspicious, he walked from the corner of the house over to the telephone pole," he added.

Chattanooga police have worked 17 home invasions so far this year.

That number is down compared to the past two years.

In 2016, CPD worked 62 home invasions, in 2015 they worked 56.

But those who live in the Shepherd Community say Wednesday's incident is an example of what they already know: This around here aren't what they used to be.

"When I grew up in this neighborhood, it was really safe. But I know the last few years, things have changed," Portia Thompson said.

As police search for the shooter, neighbors are pulling together in an effort to stay safe.

"Just keep an eye out and just keep an eye out for my neighbors too," Shelton said.

"I'm very watchful and observant about things and if I see stuff out of place, I'm really quick to call," Thompson said.

Police Greatheart is expected to be okay.

If you have information that can help police, call 698-2525.

