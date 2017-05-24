CPD investigating possible home invasion on Arlena Circle - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

By WRCB Staff

Police investigating what appears to be a home invasion on Arlena Circle.

The call came in around 4:30 Wednesday morning as a person shot.

One person has been transported to the hospital after being shot, but we are told the injuries are non-life threatening.

The area is blocked off so this could impact your morning commute.

Channel 3's Michelle Heron is on scene and is working to gather more details.

