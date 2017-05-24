CPD investigating possible home invasion on Arlena Circle

Police investigating what appears to be a home invasion on Arlena Circle.
The call came in around 4:30 Wednesday morning as a person shot.
One person has been transported to the hospital after being shot, but we are told the injuries are non-life threatening.
The area is blocked off so this could impact your morning commute.
TRAFFIC ALERT: If you use Shephard Rd. or Arlena Circle to get to Shallowford Rd. This may impact your commute. @WRCBtraffic pic.twitter.com/UHkbPYhUox— Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) May 24, 2017
Channel 3's Michelle Heron is on scene and is working to gather more details.
Follow Michelle on twitter for instant updates.
