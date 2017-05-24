UPDATE: Tornado Warnings issued for region

UPDATE: Tornado Warnings were issued for Whitfield and Murray Counties Wednesday morning.

Good Wednesday. Expect some strong storms this morning through the early afternoon. With these storms there is a chance for small hail and damaging winds. The tornado risk is small, but present. The Storm Prediction Center has us at a 2%-5% chance for isolated tornadoes. Today's high will only reach 72. Rainfall amounts will reach .5" to 1.5".

The rain and storms will taper off late this afternoon heading into the evening hours. By late tonight, skies will be partly cloudy with overnight lows much cooler dropping into the mid-50s.

Thursday will still sport lots of cloud cover, but the chance for rain is at best 20% with highs making it into the mid-70s.

Friday we finally see the sun returning allowing our high to rebound to 85.

Saturday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a VERY slight chance for a passing shower. Rain is much more likely with a front moving through Sunday afternoon. Sunday we will climb to 85.

