UPDATE: Man accused of having homemade explosive appears in court

UPDATE: Police and the bomb squad had to shut down a part of Highway 153 for several hours last week because of the explosive device they found near 34-year-old Josh Redden.

Thursday morning Redden's appeared in court and new details are emerging about what happened that night.

Police documents show that Redden told officers that he needed the explosive to protect himself from a gang.

Police said they found redden passed out in front of the Tennessee Title Pawn. When officers approached him, they saw a large knife on his belt and were able to safely remove it without waking him.

However, the most startling discovery was found wrapped in a jacket, inside his backpack. The officer found a silver duct tape ball with wires coming out of it. Redden confirmed it was a homemade explosive.

Authorities secured the area and evacuated a nearby business.

Police and detectives who interviewed Redden the night of the incident are expected to testify at the next court date.

Redden's next hearing is scheduled for June 29th he's being held on a $114,000 bond.

PREVIOUS UPDATE: 34-year-old Josh Redden has been charged in connection with the suspicious package found near Highway 153.

According to Chattanooga Police, officers responded to a suspicious person at 5118 Highway 153 at 10:45 p.m., this is near the Tennessee Title Loans. When they arrived, officers found Redden lying on the sidewalk next to a motorcycle and a backpack. Redden had a large knife and drug paraphernalia. While searching the bag, officers discovered an object that looked like an explosive device. Redden confirmed that the object was a homemade explosive device.

Police left the items in place and backed away from the area with Redden. CVS was evacuated and portions of Highway 153 and Hamill Road were closed for the public's safety.

Chattanooga Bomb Squad and the ATF responded and blew up the device.

Redden has been charged with public intoxication, drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, prohibited weapon and explosive components.

Redden is expected to appear in a Hamilton County courtroom on June 1st.

PREVIOUS STORY: The suspicious package has been cleared in Hixson. The Chattanooga Bomb Squad blew up the package. According to officials, this does not mean that it was an active bomb. Police treat every call like this seriously and access the situation to consider if it is a threat to the public or not.

A suspect is in custody in this case and charges are pending.

The roads have been re-opened.

PREVIOUS STORY: A suspicious package was found late Tuesday in Hixson near Highway 153.

According to Chattanooga Police, the package was found near Highway 153 and Hamill Road. The bomb squad has been called in to check it out and secure the area.

The entire area is being blocked off with no cars being allowed through the intersection. Drivers will need to use an alternate route, possibly Hixson Pike.

