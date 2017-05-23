Walker Co. Sheriff searching for missing Rossville woman - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Walker Co. Sheriff searching for missing Rossville woman

Photo of Emily Ann Rogers provided by the Walker Co. Sheriff's Office. Photo of Emily Ann Rogers provided by the Walker Co. Sheriff's Office.
WALKER COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

The Walker County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman from Rossville.

The Sheriff's Office says Emily Ann Rogers may be in the Chickamauga area or Happy Valley Apartments.

Rogers is 5'7" tall, weighs 170 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was wearing black pants and a black sweatshirt.

If you have any information about Rogers' location, please call Detective Andy Cash at (706)-638-1909 ext. 1298.

