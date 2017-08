The Humane Educational Society is offering a 500-dollar reward for tips leading to the arrest of the person who abandoned a puppy.

Someone threw a red doberman lab mix out of the window on Hidden Branch Road, June 22nd. A homeowner living near the area caught the incident on surveillance video and reported it to the humane society. The dog was not injured and is now safe.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, call 423-624-5302.