Westwood Elementary students compete in Odyssey of the Mind

Westwood Elementary students Francis Cuaresma, Spencer Hayes, Andre Avila, Anna Elisa Crow, MyLinh Carroll, Ava Parkinson and Ben Thorne are competing at Michigan State University this week in the Odyssey of the Mind.

They are one of only 56 teams internationally to compete. Westwood is the first team from Dalton to compete since Dalton Middle in 2010.

Odyssey of the Mind is an international education program that provides creative problem-solving opportunities for students from kindergarten through college where teams apply creativity to solve problems that range from building mechanical devices to presenting their own interpretation of a literary classic.