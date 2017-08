The Fort Oglethorpe Police Department is asking for your help in the search for a teenager who disappeared last week.

Police say 16-year-old Todd Dewayne Thomas was last seen at Cornerstone Medical Center on May 19.

Thomas is described as 5'3" tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing red pants, black jacket, white shirt, and a black and red hat.

If you have any information about the teen's location, please call Sgt. John Lanham at the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department at (706) 866-2512.

