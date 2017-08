The Dunlap Police Department is warning of a scam involving iTunes gift cards.

Police say the scammers will call or email, asking you to load money on an iTunes gift card.

The scammer will then ask for the card number.

Police say the scam will leave you with nothing in return and no way of tracking down the scammer.

If you receive a scam call of any kind, hang up and call 911.

