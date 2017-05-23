Principal moves announced for Hamilton County schools

Principal moves have been announced for the 2017-18 school year, according to interim superintendent Dr.Kirk Kelly.

Lindsay Starnes will become principal at Clifton Hills Elementary, replacing Dr. Beth Litz. Starnes began her teaching career in Hamilton County at Clifton Hills Elementary School in 2004. She moved to Calvin Donaldson Environmental Science Academy in 2007 as an instructional coach and has been the assistant principal there for four years. During her tenure in Hamilton County, she has participated in Leadership Fellows, Principal Leadership Academy, and is currently a fellow in the Governor's Academy for School Leaders.

Megan Bray, who has been serving as assistant principal at Red Bank Elementary, will be principal at Calvin Donaldson, replacing Cherrie Robertson, who is leaving the district. She brings 24 years of experience in education, serving as the assistant principal at Red Bank Elementary for the past five years.

Jeff Paulson has worked at Thrasher Elementary School for the past sixteen years, replacing Regina Brock, who is retiring. During this time he was a teacher, a literacy coach, and assistant principal. He was chosen for Leadership Fellows and the Principal Leadership Academy.

Other moves include:

Erin Harrell – Coordinator of Field Experience and Teacher Recruitment: Erin joins the Human Resources team this summer as an experienced professional recruiter. She has previously worked to bring the best candidates on board at John Brown University and for the Project Inspire Teacher Residency program.

John Maynard – Director of College and Career Readiness: John has been with Hamilton County since 1993, he most recently supervised secondary school counselors and has been instrumental in the success of the Mechatronics Akademie at Volkswagen. In his new role, he will work to expand options for students in Hamilton County through more partnerships like the VW Akademie and through college readiness initiatives.