WRCB launches skill for Amazon Echo

Devices in our home are getting smarter, with lights, cameras and climate control all available via your phone.

Channel 3, a long-time leader for news apps in the Tennessee Valley, continues to develop new platforms to share news with you, our viewers.

Our newest addition is the WRCB "skill" for the Amazon Echo, which reads the latest headlines for you.

Once set up using your smartphone, simply ask your Echo or Dot "Alexa, what's the news?" and the latest five headlines will be read aloud.

It's just another way Channel 3 brings you Coverage you Can Count On.