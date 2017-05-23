K-9 deputy assists in drug bust in DeKalb County

A traffic stop in DeKalb County led to a meth bust and two being arrested.

K-9 deputy, Yogi conducted an open air sniff around the vehicle, Yogi indicated that there were drugs inside the vehicle during the traffic stop. DeKalb Deputies searched the car and found a black backpack with syringes, digital scales, a small container with a white substance that tested positive for meth, and 5.40 grams of methamphetamine inside.

Chief Deputy Michael Edmondson “This is another good drug seizure that our Deputies and K-9 made. We are proud of their hard work that they do to rid drugs out of our County.”

Both Whitney Nicole Boatner, 28 of Ider and John Allen Henson, 53 of Huntsville were arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance.