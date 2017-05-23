Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts receives two national honors

Chattanooga High School for Creative Arts (CCA) has been named a 2017 National School of Excellence by Magnet Schools of America (MSA). MSA is the national association of magnet and theme-based schools. In addition, CCA has been designated a 2017-2019 Exemplary School by Arts Schools Network (ASN), the nation’s largest professional membership organization of specialized arts schools.

“The announcement of our national merit awards is an extraordinary time for the magnet school community. This is a way for our association to recognize the most accomplished magnet schools in the country. These schools are making a lasting, positive impact on the lives of children. They are preparing them for the challenges of the future by providing them with unique learning experiences that give them the critical skills needed to be workforce and college ready,” MSA Executive Director, Todd Mann.

CCA is the only 2017 Magnet School of Excellence in the state of Tennessee, and is recognized for its distinction in the school’s magnet theme (fine arts) along with its proven record of academic excellence. According to MSA, Magnet School of Merit Awards recognize member schools that demonstrate a high commitment to academic standards, curriculum innovation, desegregation/diversity efforts, specialized teaching staffs, and parent and community involvement.