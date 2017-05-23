Former AR Gov. Mike Huckabee headlines All American Day at Abba's House

Pastor, former Arkansas Governor, and for Presidential candidate, Mike Huckabee will headline All American Day at the Abba House on July 2nd.

The event starts at 10:30 a.m. and will be joined by Dr. Ron Phillips and Dr. Ronnie Phillips Jr.

All American Day will also feature the Abba’s House Choir and Orchestra under the direction of Worship Pastor Ken Hartley singing the Star-Spangled Banner, Let Freedom Ring, Salute to the Armed Forces medley, and This Land is Your Land. The Abba’s House Orchestra will perform an original instrumental arrangement titled, American Portrait. And the musical portion of the celebration will conclude with a stirring new song from Bethel Worship titled, Spirit Move, which is a cry of hope for our nation.

Huckabee was the 44th Governor of Arkansas from 1996 to 2007, becoming one of the longest serving Governor's in the state's history. Governor Huckabee was the host of the number one rated weekend show HUCKABEE, on the Fox News Channel, from 2008 until 2015. He also hosted The Huckabee Report – which was heard three times daily across the nation on almost 600 radio stations from 2009-2015 – and is the New York Times bestselling author of 12 books. Currently, the Governor is a contributor on Fox News.

Abba’s House is located at 5208 Hixson Pike, Hixson, TN 37343.