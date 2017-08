A vigil is under way to show solidarity and support for all those affected by the attack in Manchester Arena.

As a dramatic red-sky dawn washed over Manchester early Tuesday, many residents were oblivious to the tragedy that struck this proud northern English city just hours before.

Those early-to-bed didn't learn until morning that a suicide bomber had targeted an Ariana Grande concert at the 21,000-capacity Manchester Arena — an occasion the attacker must have known would be packed full of families and many young girls.

But alongside the grief was an undeniable sense of community spirit.