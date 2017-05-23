Two escaped Sevier County inmates captured in Meigs County - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Two escaped Sevier County inmates captured in Meigs County

By WRCB Staff
MEIGS COUNTY, TN -

Two inmates that escaped from the Sevier County Jail early Monday morning were caught later the same day in Meigs County.

Robert A. Sosa, 27 and Clyde L. Martin, 34, were taken into custody Monday evening behind a fast food restaurant in Decatur, TN by the Decatur Police Department and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office without incident. 

Security guards saw two inmates jump a perimeter fence on the outside of the jail in Sevier County.

Corrections officers pursued the pair on foot, but the inmates were able to escape. The search for the pair expanded to include members of the Sheriff's Office Special Operations Team, Sevierville Police Department, and the U.S. Marshal's Service Fugitive Task Force.

The pair were in a Chevrolet truck that had been reported stolen earlier in the day in downtown Sevierville from a local hardware. 

Both inmates are being held in the Meigs County Jail and will be transported back to Sevier County to face additional charges of Felony Jail Escape, Criminal Conspiracy and Vandalism in addition to the charges for which the pair were originally incarcerated. 

