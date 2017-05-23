Sir Roger Moore, James Bond actor, dies at 89 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Sir Roger Moore, James Bond actor, dies at 89

Posted: Updated:
By NBC News
Sir Roger Moore, who played the iconic role of James Bond in the 1970's and 1980's, has died, according to a statement from his children on the actor's official twitter.

"It is with a heavy heart that we must announce our loving father, Sir Roger Moore, has passed away today in Switzerland after a short but brave battle with cancer.

Moore was the fourth actor to play James Bond, following in the steps of David Niven, Sean Connery and George Lazenby. 

While best known for playing Bond, Moore had a long and storied career that spanned decades. His other acting credits included the lead role as Simon Templar on the series "The Saint."

