8 Tennessee sites make National Register of Historic Places

NASHVILLE (AP) - Eight sites in Tennessee have been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The Tennessee Historical Commission says three places in Shelby County were recently added to the register. They are the Rock of Ages Christian Methodist Episcopal Church and the Memphis Federation of Musicians Local 71 Building in Memphis, and the Charles Davis House in Collierville.

The other sites named to the register are the Cleveland Commercial Historic District in Bradley County; the LaFollette Coke Ovens in Campbell County; Kern's Bakery in Knoxville; The Science Building in Cookeville, located in Putnam County; and the William A. McMurry House in Springfield, located in Robertson County.

Patrick McIntyre, the state's historic preservation officer, says the sites are "special properties worth maintaining and passing along to future generations."

