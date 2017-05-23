A wet commute this morning

Good Tuesday. Expect wet roadways and scattered showers as you head into town this morning. You may also encounter a patchy area of fog as well. As we move into the afternoon the rain showers will taper off. Skies will still be cloudy, but the rain chances will diminish to only an isolated shower or two. Expect a comfortable high of only 74 this afternoon.

Skies will remain cloudy tonight with a few overnight showers possible which will make for more wet roads Wednesday morning. A front moving through will bring scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms through the day Wednesday. No severe weather is expected. The high will get to only 72.

Thursday the system bringing the rain Wednesday will move east, but on the back side of it we will see plenty of clouds Thursday with a slight chance for a passing shower, and another cool high of 73.

Friday we finally see a return of the sun which will warm us back into the mid 80s.

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds and a slight rain chance through the day. Any rain will be minimal and shouldn't upset your outdoor plans.

Sunday our rain chances increase. Look for scattered showers and thunderstorms with the high still making it to 81.

David Karnes

