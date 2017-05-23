UPDATE: Interstate back open after jackknifed semi stalled traffic

UPDATE: Traffic is back open on I-24 WB, the morning commute was stalled after a semi jackknifed near mile marker 182.

Chattanooga police said two people and a dog were inside the 18-wheeler when the crash happened. All made it out unharmed, but the truck had to be hauled off.

Stay with Channel 3 as this story develops.

An accident involving a semi is causing major delays on I-24 WB. It's west of Seminole Drive with the right lane is blocked.

As of right now we have not heard of any injuries.

All lanes of traffic WB are currently closed.

The area is not expected to be clear until 6 AM.

#BREAKING: It's a parking lot on the interstate. ALL 3 lanes of traffic on WB 24 are closed. @WRCB #ChaTraffic pic.twitter.com/MvJObbEpZg — Tim Pham (@TimPhamWRCB) May 23, 2017

We currently have a crew on scene and will update you with the latest on-air and online.

For the latest updates you can follow Tim Pham on twitter.