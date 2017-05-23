UPDATE: Interstate back open after jackknifed semi stalled traffic

According to a new study, the 25 million people who live among the Appalachian mountains have struggled to keep up with the health gains of the rest of the country, falling behind in nearly every major public health...More
According to a new study, the 25 million people who live among the Appalachian mountains have struggled to keep up with the health gains of the rest of the country, falling behind in nearly every major public health...More
Henry Andregg Jr. was killed when he was 23 years old, serving as a Marine in the Battle of Tarawa.More
Henry Andregg Jr. was killed when he was 23 years old, serving as a Marine in the Battle of Tarawa.More