UPDATE: Interstate back open after jackknifed semi stalled traffic

By Sami Kincaid, Producer
UPDATE: Traffic is back open on I-24 WB, the morning commute was stalled after a semi jackknifed near mile marker 182. 

Chattanooga police said two people and a dog were inside the 18-wheeler when the crash happened. All made it out unharmed, but the truck had to be hauled off.

An accident involving a semi is causing major delays on I-24 WB. It's west of Seminole Drive with the right lane is blocked.

As of right now we have not heard of any injuries.

All lanes of traffic WB are currently closed.

The area is not expected to be clear until 6 AM.

