Braves stay hot, drop Pirates 5-2

By Paul Shahen, Sports Anchor
ATLANTA (AP) - Matt Adams hit a two-run homer in his second start since being traded to Atlanta, Ender Inciarte had a career-high five hits and the Braves beat Gerrit Cole and the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 on Monday night.
    
Brandon Phillips also homered for the Braves, who have won eight of 11.
    
Adams was acquired from St. Louis on Saturday as a fill-in for injured first baseman Freddie Freeman, expected to miss about 10 weeks with a broken left wrist. Adams had two hits, including his fifth-inning homer high into the right-field seats for a 5-1 lead.
    
David Freese and Pirates manager Clint Hurdle were ejected by plate umpire Phil Cuzzi in the fourth.

