Chattanooga Police are investigating a reported stabbing in the Glenwood community Monday night.

It happened at 2504 Judson Lane, off North Chamberlain Avenue, shortly after 8:45 p.m.

Officials say at least one person was taken to a hospital.

Details of the incident are unknown at this time.

The victim's name and condition have not been released.

