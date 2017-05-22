Morgan and Peters Win the 7th Annual EMS Week Bass Tournament

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The team of Chris Peters and Dusty Morgan caught a 5 bass limit weighing 24.91 pounds leading the field of 100 anglers to win first place in the 7th Annual EMS Bass Tournament. This tournament was held Monday, May 22nd out of Chester Frost Boat Ramp.

John Clines and Dusty Clines had big bass of this event weighing 8.36 pounds.

Emergency Medical Technicians, Paramedics, Firefighters, and Police Officers throughout Tennessee, Georgia, and South Carolina areas joined forces to support the Paramedics Scholarship Program and a local charity, The Forgotten Child Fund.

Since 2011, The EMS Week Bass Tournament has provided funding for 10 College students pursuing a career in EMS and donated over $2000 to the Chattanooga Forgotten Child Fund.

All fish caught in this event were released back into Lake Chickamauga.

The top 5 winners are as follows: