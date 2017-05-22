UPDATE: 19 killed in ‘appalling suicide attack’ after Ariana Grande concert in U.K.

People gather outside Manchester Arena and station in Manchester, England, on Monday night. Peter Bendicho

by ANDREW BLANKSTEIN, ROBERT WINDREM, ALEX JOHNSON and TOM WINTER

At least 19 people were killed and about 50 others were injured in what British Prime Minister Theresa May called "an appalling suicide attack" after an Ariana Grande concert Monday night at Manchester Arena in England, authorities said.

Greater Manchester Police said the incident was being treated as terrorism. A senior White House official told NBC News that President Donald Trump, who is on a visit to Jerusalem, had been briefed.

Police said the explosion took place outside the arena, which is near the Manchester Victoria transit station, as the concert ended at about 10:35 p.m. local time (5:35 p.m. ET), catching people as they exited.

Multiple senior U.S. law enforcement officials briefed by British authorities told NBC News that forensic evidence at the scene — including a body found at the blast site — indicated a suicide attack. U.S. officials said initial reports indicated that some of the casualties might have been caused by a stampede of concert-goers.

"My thoughts are with the victims and the families of those affected in what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack," May said in a brief statement.

A representative of Ariana Grande said the singer, who has millions of young fans around the world, was not hurt. Likewise, Bianca Landrau, the Boston hiphop star known as Bia, who also performed, tweeted: "Guys we are okay!!!"

GUYS WE ARE OKAY !!! THANK YOU WE LOVE YOU ?????? — B I A ?? (@PericoPrincess) May 22, 2017

All lines to Manchester Victoria station were closed, National Rail said in a statement. Northern Railway said the station had been evacuated.

Ivo Delgado, who attended the event, told NBC News that the concert had just ended when "I just heard a loud bang."

"People started screaming and going to the other side of the arena," said Delgado, who said he saw at least one person with blood on his face.

Steve Rotheram, mayor of the Liverpool City Region, tweeted that his two daughters had been in attendance and were safe.

"But I fear for others," he said.

Manchester Arena, which opened in 1995, is one of the largest indoor arenas in Europe. More than 1 million people fill its 21,000 seats every year.