What The Tech? App of the Day: Quik video editing

Everyone has dozens or even hundreds of photos and videos just sitting in their camera roll for weeks or months. Photo and video apps can turn those images and videos into something worth sharing, but there are so many apps to choose from.

Quik is relatively new and is from the folks at GoPro and I haven't seen another video app that's easier to use.

To get started, open the app. That's really all you have to do. Quik searches for, analyzes and imports videos and photos on your phone into a video timeline. It adds transitions and music and presto, you have a music video.

Of course you're not going to be completely happy with it so you can make some edits yourself.

You can change the style to match the type of video you want. Similar to filters in Instagram and photo apps, the style choices change the stock music, graphics and transitions. Grammy is a style similar to movies, Beauty gives the video an old-movie feel while Flick is in the style of tossing the photos and videos onto a table.

You have several choices of stock music to choose from, or you can import your own music from your phone.

Once the director (you) is satisfied you can export it to your camera roll or share it on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Quik is free but does require some in-app upgrades but those upgrades are free at the moment.

It's my pick for "The App of the Day".