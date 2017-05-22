Middle Valley Elem. School wins $10K Read 20 Award

Middle Valley Elementary School has been awarded $10,000 from Read 20, Hamilton County's early childhood literacy program.

The school earned the prize for the fourth straight year from the Millionaire Readers program, which encourages kids to read a million words during the school year.

The school receives $10,000 to purchase additional books for the winning school's library.

It's called The Scotty Probasco Literacy Award named in honor of the late banker and philanthropist, who ensured an annual donation of $10,000 from private donors to be used for library resources.