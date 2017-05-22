Woman charged after 6 dogs had to be euthanized - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Woman charged after 6 dogs had to be euthanized

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama woman faces animal cruelty charges after deputies seized six dogs in her care that had to be euthanized.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports (http://on.mgmadv.com/2qGo7Zj ) 67-year-old Linda Thomas McDonald was arrested May 16 and charged with six misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals.

Autaga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger says deputies serving a search warrant in an unrelated case found the dogs in a small camper trailer. The dogs suffered from mange and a scabies infestation.

Prattville-Autauga Humane Shelter Director Claudia Rigsby says a veterinarian recommended euthanizing five of the six dogs Wednesday. Shelter officials thought the sixth dog could be saved, but it was euthanized Thursday because of a scabies infestation.

McDonald was released Wednesday after posting bonds totaling $18,000. Jail records didn't indicate if she has an attorney.

The arrest date has been corrected to May 16.

Information from: Montgomery Advertiser, http://www.montgomeryadvertiser.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.