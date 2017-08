A fallen tree killed a woman in Ooltewah Monday morning.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says at around 11:00 a.m. deputies were dispatched to the 7300 block of Landlock Drive near Micasa Lane.

The HCSO Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 39-year-old Chasity Elaine Wileman.

Wileman, who is the co-owner of Mad Tree Service, was pronounced dead at scene.

