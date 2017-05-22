UPDATE: Homeowner shoots man in McMinn County

UPDATE: Home security video may show what started the fight that led to a shooting in McMinn County on Monday.

Channel 3 spoke with neighbors who say the home on County Road 82 has been a problem before. Now deputies are trying to determine who's to blame.

"I feel like that it was just building up to this," Franckie McCracken, a neighbor said.

Franckie McCracken was not surprised to see McMinn County Sheriff's deputies outside her neighbor's home.

Sheriff Joe Guy said the man who lives there called 9-1-1 about a shooting. Originally, they thought someone broke into his home, but investigators later learned that wasn't the case.

"He does periodically have people from out of town that stay with him for different reasons, but no big issues really," Sheriff Joe Guy of the McMinn County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff said it started with a disagreement.

The homeowner apparently told the people who were staying with him to leave. Investigators said one man argued with the homeowner, and that's when shots rang out.

"It turned into a physical dispute and the homeowner evidently shot the other gentleman," Sheriff Guy said.

What that dispute was about is unclear.

The sheriff said the homeowner shot the man at least once. It was serious enough to have him airlifted to the hospital.

Neighbors said people going in and out of the home is common.

"If that's his home, he needs to live there. He don't need to bring all these people in that the neighbors don't know. We don't have a clue. How do we know that they're not going to come over here and come in our house?," McCracken said.

As investigators collect evidence and review home security footage, they're getting an idea of what may have triggered the shooting.

They're also questioning the homeowner and the person who was shot.

McCracken hopes to become comfortable in her neighborhood again.

"I want to raise my kids in peace. I want to have good neighbors. I want to feel safe and I haven't felt safe," McCracken said.

The sheriff said the person who was shot could face charges. He said that will be up to a grand jury to decide.

The names of those involved have not been released.

A homeowner in McMinn County shot a man attempting to assault him Monday morning.

McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy tells Channel 3 that the victim with a gunshot wound has been transported to a local hospital for examination and treatment.

This is a look at the scene. The sheriff tells me detectives have determined it's more of a domestic situation. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/4hoiRXj6Hp — Cameron Taylor (@CameronWRCB) May 22, 2017

The McMinn County Sheriff's office is investigating the incident, which happened on McMinn County Road 82.

Sheriff Guy tell Channel 3 detectives have determined the shooting is domestic related.