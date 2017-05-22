1 remains at large after 2 inmates escape Tennessee jail

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities say one inmate remains at large after two escaped from a Tennessee jail Saturday night.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2qNKOcr ) that 30-year-old Michael Teal was back in custody after escaping Hamblen County Jail, but the search for 22-year-old Dakota Truslow remained ongoing. Hamblen County Sheriff Esco Jarnagin says the pair escaped through the jail's sally port after assaulting an officer. They were driven from the jail by 21-year-old Whitney Marie Turner.

Jarnagin says Teal and Turner were apprehended after the getaway car crashed in Knox County, but Truslow escaped on foot. Turner has been charged with aiding and abetting the escape.

A fight in the women's section of the prison broke out at the same time as the assault and escape. Police were investigating any connections.

