Flag raising ceremony will honor military members

Today the city will hold a ceremony to honor the men and women who serve our country.

New flags will be raised on Veteran’s Bridge alongside the five permanent flags, that fly in memory of the four marines and sailor killed on July 16, 2015.

Mayor Andy Burke, the city council, and the Chattanooga Fire Department will be in attendance when the flags are raised at 10:30 am.

Visitors can go to the Bluff view art district sculpture garden at 411 E. 2nd Street.

The City launched the Veterans Bridge Flag Initiative in May 2014 so that anyone who wished to honor a service member could buy a flag for $75. Honorees then receive a proclamation recognizing their service to the country.

The flags are up for six month and switched twice a year around Veterans Day and Armed Forces Day.