Clouds, cooler, and a few showers today

Good Monday. Our work week starts on a cooler note with highs in the upper 70s today. We will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a passing shower or two through the day. Tonight will be cloudy as well with a stray shower possible through the overnight. Tuesday will be similar with temps reaching about 78, clouds, and one or two passing showers.

Wednesday, a front will move through and bring us some showers and maybe even a thunderstorm during the late morning and early afternoon. We could get up to an inch of rain through the day Wednesday. The rain will keep our temps in the low 70s through the day.

A stray shower or two may linger into Thursday, but most of the rain will be gone by then. Still, clouds will be mostly cloudy and highs will be comfortable in the mid-70s.

Friday we see a return of sunshine and warmer weather with a high of 83. Saturday the heat really ramps up with mostly sunny skies, and a high of 88.

Sunday another weather system will press through and bring us more scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday as the high still makes it to 87.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app . David Karnes

MONDAY