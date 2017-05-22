Georgia teenager fatally struck by tree on camping trip - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Georgia teenager fatally struck by tree on camping trip

By Associated Press

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia teenager has died after a tree fell on her during a camping trip in Bartow County for a friend's birthday.

News outlets report that Joelle Dalgleish died Sunday morning after Friday's accident in which a tree holding her hammock snapped and fell on her at Red Top Mountain State Park. Dalgleish was a sophomore at Harrison High School in Cobb County.

Bartow County Coroner Joel T. Guyton confirmed Dalgleish's death Sunday afternoon. Reports say her injuries included a fractured skull and spinal damage and she may have suffered swelling in her brain.

Harrison track coach Kent Simmons says Dalgleish was "one of the sweetest and happiest people you will ever meet." A community vigil will take place Monday night.

