Haslam signs bill creating 'In God We Trust' license plates

Christopher Cantwell of Keene, New Hampshire, is wanted on three felony charges: two counts of the illegal use of tear gas or other gases and one count of malicious bodily injury with a "caustic substance," explosive or fire.More
Christopher Cantwell of Keene, New Hampshire, is wanted on three felony charges: two counts of the illegal use of tear gas or other gases and one count of malicious bodily injury with a "caustic substance," explosive or fire.More
The woman called 911 after she realized the family's white Maltese, Maggie, was missing.More
The woman called 911 after she realized the family's white Maltese, Maggie, was missing.More