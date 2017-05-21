TSSAA Spring Fling brackets released

The TSSAA Spring Fling state championship brackets have been released. Both the softball state tournament and the baseball state tournament will begin on Tuesday May 23, in Murfressboro. Below are the pairings for the seven local teams in our area competing this year.

TSSAA Baseball



Division II-AA

McCallie vs. Briarcrest- Tuesday 7:30pm ET



Class AAA

Signal Mountain vs. CAK- Tuesday 5:00pm ET



TSSAA Softball



Division II-AA

GPS vs. Briarcrest- Tuesday 6:30pm ET

Baylor vs. St. Benedict- Wednesday 11:00am ET



Class A

Whitwell vs. Forrest- Tuesday 5:00pm ET

Meigs Co. vs Jackson Christian- Tuesday 6:30pm ET



Class AAA

Ooltewah vs. Dyer Co.- Tuesday 5:00pm ET