TSSAA Spring Fling brackets released

By Jill Jelnick, Sports reporter
The TSSAA Spring Fling state championship brackets have been released. Both the softball state tournament and the baseball state tournament will begin on Tuesday May 23, in Murfressboro. Below are the pairings for the seven local teams in our area competing this year.

TSSAA Baseball

Division II-AA
McCallie vs. Briarcrest- Tuesday 7:30pm ET

Class AAA
Signal Mountain vs. CAK- Tuesday 5:00pm ET

TSSAA Softball

Division II-AA
GPS vs. Briarcrest- Tuesday 6:30pm ET
Baylor vs. St. Benedict- Wednesday 11:00am ET

Class A
Whitwell vs. Forrest- Tuesday 5:00pm ET
Meigs Co. vs Jackson Christian- Tuesday 6:30pm ET

Class AAA
Ooltewah vs. Dyer Co.- Tuesday 5:00pm ET

