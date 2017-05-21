UPDATE: Body found in Fort Oglethorpe died of natural causes

UPDATE: Fort Oglethorpe's police chief Mike Helton has confirmed to Channel 3 that the man died from natural causes. The body was found Sunday in an SUV in a shopping center parking lot.

No charges are expected in the case.

PREVIOUS STORY: Law enforcement officials are piecing together how someone ended up dead inside an SUV in Fort Oglethorpe on Sunday.

The body was discovered in a shopping center parking lot on Lafayette Road.

Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said they are also looking into the case along with the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department.

The GBI said the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department requested their assistance.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for more details on this developing story.