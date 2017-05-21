Overnight crash shuts down I-75S at Ringgold Rd - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Overnight crash shuts down I-75S at Ringgold Rd

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Brantley, Web Producer/Weekend Assignment Manager
Photo: Chief Mike Williams Photo: Chief Mike Williams
EAST RIDGE, TN (WRCB) -

A crash that involved five cars and two tractor trailers shut down Interstate 75 on Sunday morning for about an hour. 

East Ridge Fire Chief, Michael Williams says the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. He says one pedestrian was hit as he got out of his vehicle and was thrown over the guard rail. 

Officials say there are three patients that were transported to local hospitals and one is in critical condition. 

A cleanup crew was called to help due to the amount of diesel fuel spilled on the interstate. 

