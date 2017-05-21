UPDATE: 84 people received medical treatment during Ironman

UPDATE: Erlanger treated 84 people during the 2017 Ironman 70.3. The hospital says one athlete and one spectator were transported to the Baroness Hospital.

Among the complaints included severe headache, nausea and shortness of breath.

The onsite complaints include blisters, dehydration, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramps, and shortness of breath.

PREVIOUS STORY: More than 3,000 athletes lined Chattanooga's Riverfront for this year's Ironman 70.3.

Elite and age-group athletes registered representing 23 countries and 48 states.

The course took athletes for a 1.2 mile swim along the Tennessee River, a scenic 56 mile bike ride through North Georgia, and a 13.1 mile run through downtown Chattanooga.

Matthew Russell, of Sarasota, Florida, took the win in 3:57:35, after trailing seven minutes behind in second place the majority of the race.

"I had to dig deep for that one so it hurt just as bad in a different way, but it was good hurt," said Russell. "I feel like throughout the race I kept getting faster and faster trying to catch up, but I mean when you come in first you can't really complain too much."

Heather Jackson, of Bend, Oregon, defended her title with a win of 4:15:20.

"I knew it was going to be tough and the bike is my strength so I just tried to go all out on the bike and see if I could hold on in the run. Sarah was coming fast so I'm happy I could hold on," said Jackson.

The weather was a big concern for spectators and athletes throughout the majority of the competition. The night before the race there was a 100 percent chance for heavy showers.

"If it was like lightning and thundering that would have been horrible so we're so lucky. It was awesome. It was literally perfect racing conditions," said Jackson.

Russell agreed.

"We really can't complain about how the day turned out. I think we're all happy about that."

After 70.3 miles, Jackson tells Channel 3 it's the The fans and Chattanooga's southern hospitality that makes competing so special.

"I love Chattanooga. It reminds me of my hometown in Oregon; it's pretty similar. People here are so nice everyone is so friendly. Great food, great bars. all of the fans out there. It was covered the whole course it was awesome."

The Scenic City proved it was a popular location for Ironman events after receiving top Ironman 70.3 honors. It was named "Best Race Venue Experience," and "Best Host City Experience," according to a survey released this week by Dan Berglund, the public relations senior manager for IRONMAN in Feb. 2017.

Chattanooga will be the first city in the world to host a full Ironman, an Ironman 70.3 and both men's and women's 2017 Ironman 70.3 World Championships in the same calendar year as four separate events.

The championship race will be a two-day event with the professional and age-group women racing on Saturday, September 9 and the professional and age-group men racing on Sunday, September 10.

The full Ironman, 140.6 miles, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24.

For a list of results from the 2017 Ironman 70.3, click here.